Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Emery refuses to blame referee for Liverpool thrashing

By Opta
emery-cropped

London, Dec 30: Unai Emery refused to point the finger of blame at referee Michael Oliver following two contentious penalty calls in Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool.

Emery's side were battered at Anfield, with Liverpool comprehensive winners – Roberto Firmino scoring three, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah got one each.

But the two goals which came from the penalty spot – Salah's effort and Firmino's third – were both somewhat controversial.

The first was won by Salah, as he went to ground under pressure from Sokratis Papastathopoulos, while the second was awarded when Sead Kolasinac appeared to nudge Dejan Lovren over.

Emery was under no illusion that the referee was not the one to blame, however, even if he suggested VAR would have worked in Arsenal's favour.

"The two last goals, two penalties, I think it's a lot for us," Emery told reporters. "I think VAR is important – it's coming next year, because I think it's going to help the referees to take better decisions.

"The result is clear. It's not the referee. There were some positives on the pitch - for example, Ainsley played as right winger and scored, working well.

"Also Iwobi, after some matches not playing very well, today he played 90 minutes with a good performance, but defensively we need to be stronger, to work.

"Our defensive moments in our box, it's my responsibility and then we need the balance. We need to keep the balance in the middle.

"We lost 5-1, we need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates.

"We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 423 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 2:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue