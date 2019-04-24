Unai Emery wants to sell seven players in the Summer transfer window

Bengaluru, April 24: Unai Emery is reportedly looking to offload as many as seven players at the end of the season as the Arsenal boss looks to reduce the bloated wage bill and cash in on players in order to regenerate more funds for transfer.
Emery is expected to work on a tight budget in the Summer. Although, the club's transfer budget is yet to be determined and is highly dependent on the club's chances of reaching the top four or winning the Europa League but some of the reports have claimed that a mere budget of around £45m will be provided and rest of the money have to be gathered via players sale.
Now according to reports, to round up more money Emery is now ready to put a number of first-team players up for sale, with the former PSG boss concerned about the quality of his current squad.
Among those whose fates are in doubt is defender Mustafi, whose latest horror show in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace added more disbelief in the player.
Arsenal have been open to selling Mustafi, who joined from Valencia in 2016 for £35m, for the last two summers but have failed to find a buyer. And given his poor season, that is unlikely to change.
Other two major senior player who is leading the line of departure is reportedly midfielder Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Unai Emery has been trying to scatter Mesut Ozil from Arsenal after the German International has failed to adapt to the Spaniard's philosophy.
The German is currently the highest earner of the squad with a £350k per week wage and reportedly Emery is looking to write off the huge wage in order to fund it in other areas.
Mkhitaryan who is also one of the highest earners in the side will reportedly also be transfer listed. The Armenian lately has emerged as a key player in the Gunners squad but as per reports, the Spanish manager believes the former Dortmund attacker is not worthy of such financial terms and his salary could be better spent elsewhere.
The club will also listen to offers for outcast Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny, while Calum Chambers and David Ospina are likely to be sold once they return from their respective loan spells at Fulham and Napoli.
The Gunners, however, will also see two of their star players leaving the side, clearing some of their wages. Goalkeeper Petr Cech will depart after announcing his retirement from football while Aaron Ramsey will leave the side in Summer for Juventus as a free agent.