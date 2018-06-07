Unfinished business at Juventus: Allegri rejects Real Madrid offer

Rome, June 7: Guiding his team to their seventh successive Serie A title and his fourth successive Scudetto is not a child’s play. But this is only a glimpse of the manager who also led his team to two Champions League finals in four years as well.
Massimiliano Allegri has achieved a lot during his tenure at Juventus but seems like the Italian manager still has some unfinished business.
Although he was heavily touted to be leaving the Old Lady this summer, Allegri recently declined a managerial role with European Champions Real Madrid.
Madrid are head hunting for the top role at the club and will not settle for a Galactico at the managerial level. While Pochetinno and Wenger still remain to be the favourites, Madrid are considering other options as well.
They reportedly turned to the man whom Zidane knocked out twice in the Champions League, the final in 2017 and semi-final in 2018. But Max Allegri has, reportedly, turned the offer down.
La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Allegri has turned down the chance to become the man who will follow in as Zinedine Zidane's heir on the Real Madrid bench.
As much as former AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani tried to help the deal along as he acted as an intermediary between Real Madrid and Allegri’s representative, the deal went off quick.
Despite being linked to Chelsea, Paris-Saint Germain and Arsenal, all of whom have seemed to have settled on their leader, Allegri stayed put at Juventus.
The man was also linked to a move with Italian national side but their shock elimination from the qualifications resulting in the exclusion from 2018 World Cup would have affected Allegri’s decision. However, Roberto Mancini tipped him to lead the Italian side.
