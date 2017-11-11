Football

UNICEF joins hands with Indian women's football team

Women's football team members during UNICEF function
New Delhi, November 11: The UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) celebrated International Children's Day with Indian senior women's football team players as invitees at Dibrugarh, Assam.

Arjuna Awardee and ex-international Bembem Devi and current Indian Eves Bala Devi, Kamala Devi and Dalima Chhibber attended the celebration on behalf of the team.

Celebrations included a 9-a-side match among the girls of nearby tea estates and the players with the primary objective being to motivate and encourage the girls of the area and spread awareness.

This was done to help the girls receive desired support from their parents in fulfilling their dreams.

Women's football was also promoted through the AIFF's '#shepower' initiative.

Other dignitaries present at the event included UNICEF Assam chief, Tushar Rane; Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Laya Madduri and Sandip Ghosh, secretary, Indian Tea Association.

