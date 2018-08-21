United midfielder Pogba admits he must do more on the pitch

Bengaluru, August 21: Paul Pogba's Manchester United career has been a hit and miss so far. The French midfielder guided his team to a trophy double in his first season after landing from Juventus for a World record deal but his second season went dull at Old Trafford.
But, following the last campaign the player showed his class at World's biggest stage and guided France to their second World Cup, scoring a decisive goal in the final. Now there has been a strong rumour in the market that the midfielder has fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho and Barcelona is targetting the player for future reinforcement.
The 25-year-old, however, answered the rumours with a standout performance during the first game but again flopped terribly last Sunday as he looked half the player while United lost 3-2 to Brighton in their second Premier League game, which has now intensified the rumours.
But following the game Pogba himself admitted he must do more on the pitch to help his side out and his friend, Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe has revealed details of a conversation he had with Pogba regarding the situation.
The England international forward claimed that in a private conversation with him the French international has acknowledged the criticism and pointed out that he needs to do more to make his United tenure more successful.
"It's funny, I spoke to Paul when they came down to Bournemouth. He knows he needs to do more, he said to me 'I want to do more, it's not as easy as people think'.
"There's times where he struggled with his fitness and he's played in games not 100 per cent fit. But I think he's one of those characters where he knows he needs to do well, he's got the right attitude," he said.
Captain Pogba's last-minute penalty, along with Romelu Lukaku's strike were not enough to cancel out goals from Glenn Murray, Shane Duffy and Pascal Gross as United lost 3-2 to minnows Brighton last week. But the Frenchman will certainly be looking to bounce back from the obstacles when they host Tottenham next Monday.