Amidst transfer talk Ozil chills out with family

Bengaluru, October 9: With Germany having made the cut for Russia 2018, it was time for Mesut Ozil to spend good time with his family.
The Arsenal midfielder is the talk of the transfer town with him being increasingly linked to a move to Manchester United in the winter window.
The rumour mill may be strong, but despite all that, the 2014 World Cup-winner, who is recovering from a knee injury, posted photos of himself with his family on social networking website Faceook.
"Home + Family = Happiness, Ozil posted on his Facebook with a series of pictures with his family.
The 28-year-old, who is recovering from the injury, is also expected to resume training with the Gunners soon.
Injury has hampered Ozil this season with him having made only five Premier League appearances so far.
After the international break, Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign with an away game against Watford on Saturday (October 14).
As if to prove his fitness, Ozil tweeted a video of him working out in the gym saying 'When in doubt sweat it out.
When in doubt sweat it out ...💦👊🏼 #YaGunnersYa #KeepPushing #gymtimeagain pic.twitter.com/1KiDJmsy7a— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2017
Ozil is under contract at Arsenal until 2018. So far, he has won three FA Cups and a Community Shield with the London clun after his much-hyped move from Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2013.