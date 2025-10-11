England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch ENG Women vs SA Women Match 12 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football USMNT's Folarin Balogun Receives Praise For Outstanding Work Ethic In Ecuador Match Folarin Balogun's impressive work ethic earned him praise from Mauricio Pochettino and Timothy Weah after the USMNT's draw with Ecuador. His contributions were vital in the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mauricio Pochettino and Timothy Weah praised Folarin Balogun's dedication after his goal secured a 1-1 draw for the United States against Ecuador. Balogun scored in consecutive games, helping the team recover from a deficit to earn a point in Austin. His performance was instrumental, following his previous goal in the 2-0 victory over Japan.

Balogun's goal came 19 minutes before the end, converting Malik Tillman's cross at Q2 Stadium. This match marked the first time the hosts did not win in seven attempts. Pochettino and Weah commended Balogun's leadership on the field. "His work ethic is amazing in the way that he is always available in every single aspect of the game, with and without the ball," Pochettino stated.

Weah added, "He can change a game for us by sticking his foot into the action." He highlighted Balogun's ability to challenge defenders and create opportunities. "Hopefully, we can build on this performance, and we can feed him some more," Weah expressed optimism about future matches.

Weston McKennie also praised Balogun's influence, noting how it benefited his teammates. "Whenever he's able to use his speed and get in behind the line, he's so hard to track," said McKennie. The Juventus midfielder appreciated Balogun's ability to hold up play when needed, providing relief to the team.

The match coincided with nearly a year since Pochettino took charge of the U.S. team. Ecuador remained unbeaten in 12 matches and finished second behind Argentina in recent World Cup qualifiers. Pochettino believes this result shows significant progress under his leadership.

"We are here talking about actions, concepts, formations," he noted. Pochettino expressed satisfaction with how far his team has come during his tenure. "After one year, I am so happy that we don't talk about other things like commitment, attitude," he added.