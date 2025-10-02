English Edition
Emma Hayes Advocates For NWSL Recognition Following Ballon D'Or Awards Snub

Emma Hayes emphasises the need for greater recognition of the NWSL after the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards. She believes the league is on par with European counterparts and highlights overlooked talent.

By

Emma Hayes expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition for the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards. Aitana Bonmati claimed the women's Ballon d'Or, surpassing Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo. The top 10 was dominated by European players from clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

In addition to Bonmati's win, Arsenal was named Women's Club of the Year. Spain's Vicky Lopez secured the Women's Kopa Trophy, England's Hannah Hampton won the Women's Yashin Trophy, and Sarina Wiegman received the Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy. Some were surprised by Caldentey and Russo finishing behind Bonmati, a three-time winner now.

Hayes Defends NWSL After Ballon d'Or Snub

Hayes openly criticised individual awards, stating that they often overlook NWSL players. She believes that leagues like the Champions League and European Championships have an advantage due to their larger player base. "I think as the game develops in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, then hopefully that will change," she said.

Hayes emphasised that the NWSL is on par with leagues like the Women's Super League (WSL). "I know watching it first-hand, it's as good a league as the WSL," she stated. She also highlighted her dislike for individual accolades in a team sport where all players are champions.

The absence of American players in these awards was notable to Hayes. She remarked on how some of the world's best players are in America but remain unrecognised. "I wish they could all get one to be honest with you because they're all worthy of it," she added.

Hayes remains hopeful that as competitions like the CONCACAF Champions Cup grow, recognition for NWSL players will improve. Her comments underline a call for broader appreciation of talent beyond Europe in women's football.

Story first published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 23:51 [IST]
