Football USWNT's Emma Hayes Disappointed After 2-1 Loss To Portugal In Friendly Match Emma Hayes voiced her disappointment following the USWNT's 2-1 defeat to Portugal. Despite a strong start with a goal from Rose Lavelle, the team struggled to maintain performance cohesion after a long break.

Emma Hayes expressed her surprise at her team's performance after the United States lost 2-1 to Portugal in a friendly match on Thursday. Diana Gomes and Fatima Pinto scored for Portugal, marking their first-ever victory over the United States. The game began promisingly for Hayes' team in Philadelphia, with Rose Lavelle scoring just 33 seconds into the match.

The early goal by Lavelle added to the celebratory mood following a tribute to USWNT legend Alex Morgan before kickoff. However, Hayes was disappointed with her team's display after that initial success. Despite having dominated Portugal in previous encounters with an aggregate score of 39-0 over 11 matches, the USA struggled in this game.

Hayes noted that although the USA managed 16 shots and had an expected goals tally of 1.63, they were not at their best. This was their first match since July, and Hayes felt it showed. "It felt to me like we just hadn't played together for a long time," she said, according to The Guardian. "I just didn't recognise us."

She further explained that sometimes teams start strong but then become passive, which happened here. "We didn't look like the team that we've been working on," she added, attributing this to the 113 days apart since their last game.

Midfielder Sam Coffey echoed Hayes' concerns about maintaining high standards despite challenges like time apart or team experience. "There is a standard of winning, and it kind of exceeds all those things," Coffey stated. She emphasised that the team now has a choice in how they respond to this setback.

The USA will aim for a better performance when they face Portugal again in another friendly on Sunday. Following that, they are set to play against New Zealand next week.

This recent defeat serves as a reminder of the importance of cohesion and readiness in international football. As Hayes and her team prepare for upcoming matches, they will focus on regaining their form and addressing any issues highlighted by this unexpected loss.