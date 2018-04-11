Valencia eye permanent deal for Andreas Pereira

Bengaluru, April 11: Spanish giants Valencia are reportedly looking to sign Andreas Pereira on a permanent deal from Manchester United.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has spent the entire season on loan at the Mestalla after success in La Liga with Granada last term.
Pereira has made 24 appearances in all competitions, including 18 in the league, and has been a driving force behind Valencia’s astonishing rise up the table into a Champions League spot.
His Old Trafford contract expires in 2019 but the player has not indicated what his plans are for the future.
It’s been said that Pereira will seek crunch talks with Jose Mourinho when he returns to Old Trafford, with the Special One apparently ready to offer a new deal.
He wants regular playing time and knows that it is hard to get if he stays at Old Trafford.
Diario AS claims Pereira will also receive a lucrative offer to stay at Valencia who are looking to build on their success this season.
Valencia manager Marcelinho has been impressed with the Brazilian and feels he can lead the club into a new era.
Valencia have apparently already met with representative Kia Joorabchian, telling him they want to sign Pereira outright.
They will now hope to convince United to part ways with a player considered to be a top prospect by Mourinho.
His contract situation means the Red Devils could be forced to sell if a good offer is received, although Mourinho plans on convincing Pereira to stay at United with promises of regular first-team action.
The Brazilian youngster is a versatile player who can play either as a number ten or on either flank. He can also do a decent job playing deep as a number eight.
Manchester United will be looking to bolster their squad for the next season in order to push for the title and might not be able to promise the Brazilian too much playing time which might lead to losing him.
