Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Van Dijk lauds 'scary' Liverpool trio Salah, Firmino and Mane

By Opta

Liverpool, December 31: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk heaped praise on "scary" attacking trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as the Reds top the Premier League table.

Salah, Firmino and Mane combined to lead high-flying Liverpool to a 5-1 demolition of Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (December 29).

Firmino scored a hat-trick, while Salah and Mane were also on target as centre-back Van Dijk lauded the deadly trio ahead of Thursday's trip to second-placed Manchester City.

"We were almost perfect. We conceded the goal. That was the only thing," said Van Dijk. "But it was an important win. We have finished 2018 now pretty well, and hopefully we can keep that going.

"Confidence is definitely here, but it can change over a couple of games. We won't get carried away. We need to keep doing what we have been doing. There will be setbacks, as there always is in life, but it's how you react and so far we have been doing pretty well.

"At the beginning of the season, people were saying they (the front three) didn't click. They're fantastic. You see in this game as well and they can be undefendable. It's scary — and I'm happy to see that."

Liverpool hold a seven-point lead as they make the trip to reigning champions City, who ended a run of back-to-back defeats against Southampton on Sunday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: MUN 4 - 1 BOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue