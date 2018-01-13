Van Persie all set to rejoin Feyenoord

Bengaluru, January 13: The Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer Robin van Persie is heading home to rejoin his boyhood club Feyenoord if Dutch media reports are to be believed.
"Not everything is completely sorted out yet, but it seems to be moving in the right direction," a club official told the ANP news agency.
Ex-Arsenal skipper Robin van Persie heading home to rejoin Feyenoord https://t.co/Yxgj04nliJ via @todayng pic.twitter.com/YKqPKOXQgh— Nigeria Newsdesk (@NigeriaNewsdesk) January 12, 2018
The former Arsenal star is expected to undergo a medical at the weekend, Dutch media added.
Once named as the Dutch Football Association's young talent of the year, Van Persie remains the country's top, all-timer scorer having scored 50 goals in 102 internationals.
He was recalled to the Dutch national team in August, even though he had not donned the Dutch jersey since 2015 after suffering a a knee injury.
The 34-year-old former Arsenal captain and ex-Manchester United star is still under contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but after the injury following his surprise international return he has been off the field for the Istanbul club for almost two years.
After starting out with Excelsior, he made his debut for Feyenoord in 2002, before transferring to Arsenal in 2004, eventually becoming the captain in 2011-2012.
He transferred to Manchester United in August, 2012 for a fee of over £27 million (30 million euros). He moved to Fenerbahce in July, 2015.
He was part of the Dutch national squad who made it to the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where they lost to Spain in extra time.