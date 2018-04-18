Verratti convinced he made right decision to snub Barcelona

Kolkata, April 18: Paris Saint Germain's star midfielder Marco Verratti, who has again pledged loyalty to the side said he is happy to have rejected Barcelona's offer last season.
La Liga leaders Barcelona were targeting Verratti this summer as a possible replacement for their ageing star Andreas Iniesta.
Though several bids were made to lure away the midfielder, the transfer eventually didn't go through and instead Barcelona signed Liverpool midfielder Coutinho and bought promising Brazilian starlet Arthur for next season.
After PSG regained the Ligue 1 title last week, the Italian midfielder revealed that he is happy with his decision to snub Barcelona last summer as he wanted to win trophies which his team has justified.
Veratti helped his side to win the Ligue 1 title as well as the League Cup in March. They could also win a domestic treble now as Emery's men will next face Caen in a French Cup semifinal.
"I'm very happy with the choice I made and I'm all the more convinced of that now," he said.
"I really want to stay here. I feel very good here and I want to win, which is what everyone expects."
Although PSG secured most of the domestic titles however still bowing out in the round of 16 from UEFA Champions League could still see manager Emery Unai losing his job.
Former boss Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with the post. However, the Italian is also being considered for the head coaching role of his national team.
Verratti suggested he will be very much happy to reunite with his former boss in the national colours and would fancy having him taking the head-coach role of his national side.
"I started playing in the Champions League with him. He really helped me a lot in terms of my head," he added.
"He helped me outside of football, and he is still an important man for me. We'll see if he comes to Italy. I'd like him to take over the national team."
Verratti has played 38 matches so far this season and has scored two goals and has seven assists to his name.
