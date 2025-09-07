US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Ornella Vignola Scores Hat-Trick On Debut As Everton Thrashes Liverpool In WSL Derby Everton Women secured a stunning 4-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with Ornella Vignola scoring a hat-trick on her debut. The Toffees showcased clinical finishing and resilience after conceding first. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 19:47 [IST]

Everton began their Women's Super League season with a stunning 4-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield. Despite falling behind early, they quickly turned the game around. Ornella Vignola was the star, netting a hat-trick on her debut. Liverpool initially led through Cornelia Kapocs' powerful shot, but Everton equalised when Vignola's left-footed strike found the far corner.

Katja Snoeijs put Everton ahead just before half-time with a header. The second half saw Vignola score twice more, first with a precise header from Mayumi Pacheco's cross and then completing her hat-trick with a deflected shot off Lily Woodham. Everton nearly added a fifth goal when Rosa van Gool hit the woodwork in the 78th minute.

Everton's clinical performance was evident as they scored four goals from five shots on target. Their expected goals (xG) was only 0.86 compared to Liverpool's 1.17, highlighting their efficiency. This win marked the first time in 27 matches that Everton won after conceding first in the Women's Super League, last achieving this feat against Reading in April 2023.

Vignola's impressive debut saw her score from all three of her shots, despite having just four touches in the opposition box. The 20-year-old midfielder or winger adapted well to her role as a central striker for Everton. Her performance was crucial in securing the victory for Brian Sorensen's side.

League Standings After First Matchday

After this emphatic win, Everton climbed to third place in the league standings while Liverpool dropped to tenth. Manchester United topped the table following their commanding 4-0 victory over Leicester City. Ella Toone opened the scoring for United early on, with Elizabeth Terland adding another before halftime.

Melvine Malard sealed United's win with two late goals. Tottenham also started well under new manager Martin Ho, defeating West Ham 1-0 thanks to Bethany England's late penalty. Brighton and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw, both teams hitting the woodwork but unable to find a winner.

The opening weekend of the Women's Super League showcased thrilling matches and standout performances. As teams settle into their campaigns, fans can expect more exciting football action ahead.