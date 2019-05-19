Football

BREAKING NEWS: Kompany appointed as Anderlecht player-manager

By Opta
Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany

Manchester, May 19: Vincent Kompany will take on a player-manager role at Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht after calling time on his 11-year spell at Manchester City.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Kompany would be leaving Premier League champions City, with the Belgium defender ending his career at the club by winning a domestic treble.

Now his next move has been revealed, with the 33-year-old announcing that he is to take his first steps into coaching at Anderlecht, the club where he started his career, signing a three-year deal as player-manager.

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
