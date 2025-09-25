Football Vincent Kompany Expresses Confidence That Harry Kane Will Remain At Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany is confident that Harry Kane will continue with Bayern Munich despite Premier League return speculation. He praises Kane's development and commitment to the team as they aim for success this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Vincent Kompany is confident that Harry Kane will remain with Bayern Munich for a significant period, despite rumours of a potential return to the Premier League. Kompany believes Kane has enhanced his skills since joining the Bundesliga. Recent reports suggest Kane might go back to Tottenham, as his Bayern contract allegedly includes a release clause that will decrease to £54 million in January.

Kane's current contract reportedly gives Spurs first refusal if he decides to leave Bayern. The team leads the Bundesliga with four wins from four matches. They are set to face Werder Bremen on Friday. Kane is nearing his 100th goal for Bayern, having scored 98 goals in 103 appearances. His performance this season includes 11 goal involvements, setting a new record since data collection began in 2004-05.

Kompany praised Kane's hunger for trophies, stating, "Harry is in an excellent phase... I see that he still has the hunger to win trophies, and he can do that at Bayern." He noted that Kane has evolved by dropping back between lines, which helps him evade defenders and develop further as a leader within the team.

Horst Steffen's Werder Bremen currently sits 14th in the Bundesliga with four points from four games. They recently suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Freiburg. Kompany admires Steffen's approach since taking over from Ole Werner, saying, "You immediately see a new direction under the new coach... They're trying to dominate and play quick combinations through the middle."

Sporting director Max Eberl commented on Kane's commitment: "The way Harry is behaving shows that he is fully committed... Our desire is to achieve success with Harry this season and also in the future." Eberl emphasised that Kane is mature enough to make his own decisions regarding any release clauses.

Key Players to Watch

Bayern Munich boasts other threats besides Kane. Serge Gnabry has been involved in at least one goal in each of his last five Bundesliga matches, contributing four goals and two assists. Against Werder Bremen, Gnabry has ten goal involvements, second only to his record against Koln.

Werder Bremen features young talent like Samuel Mbangula, who has impressed this season with one goal and one assist in three appearances. With an average age of just over 24 years, Werder fields one of the youngest teams in the league.

Match Prediction: Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen

This upcoming match marks the 117th Bundesliga encounter between Bayern and Werder—no other fixture has been played more often in league history. While Bayern have faced more defeats against Borussia Monchengladbach (28), they have only lost once to Werder in their last 31 meetings—a 1-0 home loss in January 2024.

Bayern Munich started their season with seven consecutive competitive wins for the first time since Niko Kovac led them in 2018-19. They aim for an eighth victory under Kompany, a feat last achieved under Carlo Ancelotti in 2016-17. With 18 goals scored in their first four games this season, they are favourites to continue their winning streak.

The Opta win probability suggests an overwhelming chance for Bayern Munich at 82.3%, while Werder Bremen stands at just 7.3%, with a draw predicted at 10.4%.