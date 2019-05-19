Football

BREAKING NEWS: Kompany leaving Manchester City after 11 years

By Opta
Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany

Manchester, May 19: Vincent Kompany has played his final game for Manchester City, with the Premier League champions confirming that their captain is leaving the club.

The 33-year-old played a pivotal role in City winning an unprecedented domestic treble this season, making 24 appearances across all competitions and scoring one goal - a stunning long-range strike in the 1-0 win over Leicester City on May 6.

Kompany joined City in 2008, and went on to make 360 appearances for the club, winning the Premier League on four occasions, as well as lifting two FA Cups, four EFL Cups and two Community Shields.

But he has now called time on his City career, with the club announcing on Sunday - in the wake of their 6-0 FA Cup final triumph over Watford - that the Belgium international will not be signing a new contract.

In a statement released on City's website, Kompany said: "As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out.

"I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester.

"I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up."

Kompany joined City from Anderlecht in August 2008, 10 days before Sheikh Mansour's takeover of the club, and became an inspirational leader in a trophy laden-period despite suffering the debilitating effect of persistent calf injuries.

"There have been many important contributors to Manchester City's renaissance, but arguably none are more important than Vincent Kompany," said club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

"He defines the essence of the club. For a decade he has been the lifeblood, the soul, and beating heart of a supremely talented squad.

"A booming voice in the dressing room yet a quiet and measured ambassador off it, Vincent can be as proud of himself as we are of him."

Kompany is set to take part in City's parade of their three major trophies in Manchester on Monday and a testimonial game will take place in his honour on September 11.

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
