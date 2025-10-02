Why did Ravichandran Ashwin Pull Out of ILT20 Auction midway after going Unsold in 1st Round?

Football Vinicius Junior Returns To Brazil National Team For Upcoming Friendlies; Neymar Still Out Due To Injury Vinicius Junior has been recalled to the Brazil squad for friendlies against South Korea and Japan. Neymar is absent due to a thigh injury. The team aims to build on their World Cup qualifying success. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 14:51 [IST]

Vinicius Junior has been brought back into Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for their upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan. Brazil will first face South Korea in Seoul on Friday, October 10, followed by a match against Japan in Chofu three days later. Vinicius was previously rested during Brazil's World Cup qualifying victories over Bolivia and Chile in September.

Neymar remains absent from the squad due to a persistent thigh injury. The 26-man team for the October international break includes Corinthians goalkeeper Hugo Souza, who is yet to earn his first cap. Nottingham Forest's Igor Jesus and Wolves' midfielders Andre and Joao Gomes have also been selected. However, Liverpool's Alisson, PSG's Marquinhos, and Barcelona's Raphinha are sidelined with injuries.

The squad features Ederson from Fenerbahce and Bento from Al-Nassr as goalkeepers alongside Hugo Souza. In defence, players like Carlos Augusto from Inter and Eder Militao from Real Madrid are included. Midfield options include Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United and Casemiro from Manchester United.

Forwards such as Estevao from Chelsea and Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal are part of the lineup. Other notable forwards include Richarlison from Tottenham and Rodrygo from Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior also makes his return to the team after being rested in previous matches.

The Brazilian team is gearing up for these friendlies with a mix of experienced players and fresh talent. This blend aims to strengthen their squad ahead of future competitions. The absence of key players due to injuries presents an opportunity for others to shine on the international stage.