Vinicius on the wish list: 9 clubs want loan move for Real Madrid prodigy

Madrid, Aug 25: Real Madrid’s prodigious youngster Vinicius Jr. might have been one of the top signings for Los Blancos this season, but the Brazilian might be on his way on loan somewhere else.
His exploits at Flamengo haven’t gone un-noticed anywhere. Reportedly, around nine clubs are interested in signing Vinicius on loan for the season.
At just 18 years of age, manager Julen Lopetegui feels Vinicius still has a lot of time to become a starter. OK Diario said on Wednesday that the European champions want the attacker to gain top-flight experience at another LaLiga club during the 2018/19 campaign, with a switch to a fellow Madrid side their preferred option. That includes Spanish clubs Leganés, Real Betis, Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Girona, Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano as Vinicius' most likely destinations.
But even a move out of Spain could be on the cards. French Ligue 1 side Nantes and Serie A side Udinese Calcio are also interested.
An earlier report had said that Lopetegui and Perez are divided over Vinicius Jr’s role. Lopetegui is of the opinion that Vinicius needs more time on the ground to reach the standard that Real Madrid expects from a first-team player. On the contrary, club president Florentino Perez believes Vinicius is ready to fill in the big void created by Ronaldo’s departure.
The most viable option now remains to include Vinicius in the Real Madrid Castilla squad. Over the years, Madrid has often included their players in the Castilla squad, only to bring them up the ranks to A squad. Madrid also believes that the starlet is too good to play in Segunda division and would try and keep him in the more competitive Premiera division.