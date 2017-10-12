Virat Kohli to lead All Heart FC: All you need to know about Celebrity Classico Football

Mumbai, Oct 12: After entertaining cricket fans in the limited-overs' series against Australia, Indian cricket team under the leadership of their skipper Virat Kohli is all set to lock horns with Bollywood celebrities and this time on a football field.
Kohli, MS Dhoni, and other top cricketers will lock horns against Bollywood stars, led by actor Abhishek Bachchan in a football match at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex on October 15 (Sunday).
The sportspersons' team is named All Heart FC while the actors' team is called All Stars FC. The tournament, named Celebrity Classico, is aimed at raising the fund for charity.
The Celebrity Clasico match is in its third edition and it gives an opportunity to the cricketers and actors to showcase their football skills. Men In Blue will be locking horns with Australia on Friday (October 13) in the third and deciding T20I in Hyderabad.
"Celebrity Clasico 2017 is back with its third edition and is all set to wow the audiences with a great fusion of sporting action and entertainment," a press release said.
"It is an initiative by Cornerstone Sport and GS Entertainment as a football match will be played between Virat Kohli Foundation's All Heart Football Club and Abhishek Bachchan's Playing for Humanity's All Stars Football Club on 15th October at Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai," it added.
"This time in Celebrity Clasico, my Bollywood friends will come to know that here stamina wins over style. And there are no re-takes in football," Kohli said in brief video.
"Keep yourselves free to watch the Celebrity Clasico where my team All Heart FC take on my Bollywood friends All Stars FC on 15th October 6.30 PM onwards only on the Star Sports network and Hotstar," he added.
The match will be shown Live on Star Sports network from 6.30 PM IST onwards. Tickets available on Bookmyshow.com
Here is the full list of players:
|S.No.
|All Stars Football Club
|All Heart FC
|1
|Abhishek Bachchan ( C)
|Virat Kohli (C)
|2
|Ranbir Kapoor
|MS Dhoni
|3
|Sidharth Malhotra
|Shikhar Dhawan
|4
|Aditya Roy Kapur
|KL Rahul
|5
|Arjun Kapoor
|PR Sreejesh (Hockey)
|6
|Dino Morea
|Shreyas Iyer
|7
|Shoojit Sircar
|Manish Pandey
|8
|Kartik Aaryan
|Rohan Bopanna (Tennis)
|9
|Armaan Jin
|Anup Sridhar (Badminton)
|10
|Shabir Ahluwalia
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|11
|Sachiin Joshi
|B. Mangaldas
|12
|Nishant Mehra
|Anirudh Srikanth
|13
|Aparshakti Khurana
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|14
|Jim Sarbh
|Kedar Jadhav
|15
|Vivian Dsena
|S. Badrinath
|16
|Karan Veer Mehra
|Hardik Pandya
|17
|Raj Kundra
|Ajinkya Rahane
|18
|Aadar Jain
|Pawan Negi
|19
|Vikram Thapa
|Digvijay
|20
|Rohan Shrestha
|Rohit Sharma
|21
|Marc Robinson
|Zaheer Khan
|22
|Harpreet Baweja
|Jaspreet Bumrah
|23
|Shashank Khaitan
|Ashish Nehra
|24
|Jonty Rhodes
|26
|Umesh Yadav