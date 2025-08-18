Vitinha's Goal Secures PSG's Victory Over Nantes In Ligue 1 Opener

Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Monday, August 18, 2025

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain began their 2025-26 Ligue 1 season with a narrow victory over Nantes, thanks to a decisive goal from Ballon d'Or nominee Vitinha. His second-half shot deflected off a defender, catching Nantes goalkeeper Anthony Lopes off guard in the 67th minute. This goal proved crucial in breaking the deadlock and securing PSG's win.

Nantes, who ended last season in 13th place, put up a strong defensive performance. They limited PSG to just four shots on target throughout the match. Despite this, PSG managed to maintain their impressive record of scoring against Nantes in every league meeting since 2006, now spanning 29 consecutive matches.

PSG dominated early on, with Goncalo Ramos and Bradley Barcola both coming close but missing the target. Although Ramos had a goal disallowed for offside, PSG remained largely untroubled by Nantes' attack. The home side struggled offensively, managing only five attempts without hitting the target once.

The capital club's pressure eventually paid off as they continued their scoring streak against Nantes. Despite facing a well-organised defence, PSG's persistence ensured they started the season with a win.

Vitinha was instrumental in PSG's success, not only scoring the winning goal but also contributing significantly across the pitch. He led the game with 133 touches and completed 122 passes, showcasing his influence in midfield. Defensively, he excelled by regaining possession ten times, more than any other player during the match.

Nantes managed to restrict PSG to an expected goals (xG) tally of just 1.33. This was quite an achievement considering the calibre of players available to Luis Enrique. Nonetheless, Vitinha's performance stood out as he played a pivotal role in getting PSG's domestic campaign underway.

This opening match highlighted PSG's ability to secure victories even when faced with resilient opposition. Their determination and Vitinha's standout display were key factors in overcoming Nantes' defensive efforts and starting their season positively.