Football Vitor Pereira Aims To Lift Wolves' Spirits With EFL Cup Win Ahead Of Tottenham Clash Vitor Pereira hopes the recent EFL Cup victory can uplift Wolves as they face Tottenham in search of their first Premier League points this season. Despite a poor start, Pereira believes the team has quality and character to improve. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Vitor Pereira is optimistic that Wolves' recent EFL Cup win over Everton can boost their morale as they prepare to face Tottenham. Wolves are yet to secure a point in the Premier League this season, having lost all five of their opening matches. Their latest league defeat was a 3-1 loss to Leeds United at home.

Wolves managed to secure a 2-0 victory against Everton in the EFL Cup third round at Molineux. This win brought some much-needed positivity to the team. Pereira expressed his happiness about seeing smiles return to the players and supporters, hoping this victory marks a turning point in their season.

Unlike Wolves, Tottenham have started their Premier League campaign on a high note, currently sitting third in the table. Under Thomas Frank's management, they remain unbeaten in their last four matches. This includes a Champions League win over Villarreal and an EFL Cup triumph against Doncaster Rovers.

The Danish manager fielded a strong team against Doncaster, with Joao Palhinha, Xavi Simons, and Mathys Tel starting in their 3-0 victory. For the upcoming match against Wolves, Frank is expected to bring back key players like Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus, and Micky van de Ven as Spurs aim for another league win.

Richarlison has been impressive for Tottenham, scoring six goals in 12 Premier League games against Wolves. He has also netted three times this season and will be eager to add more goals against one of his favourite opponents. Meanwhile, Ladislav Krejci scored for Wolves against Leeds and hopes his performance secures him a starting spot again.

Match Prediction

The Opta supercomputer predicts Tottenham as favourites with a 60.7% chance of winning against Wolves on Saturday. Despite Tottenham's strong form under Frank, they have struggled in recent meetings with Wolves, losing four of their last five encounters.

Wolves have only lost two of their last eight visits to Tottenham and remain unbeaten in their last two trips there. However, they have lost all five league games this season. Only three teams have ever lost each of their first six matches in a single campaign.

Historical Context

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against teams starting the day at the bottom of the table (W12 D3). They will be confident of extending this run when facing an out-of-form Wolves side.

Pereira believes that with consistency and confidence, his team can improve significantly. "This group work a lot and want to be at a better level," he said. "We need to be consistent and increase our level and play with confidence."