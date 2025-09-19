Football Vitor Pereira Calls For Unity After Signing New Three-Year Contract With Wolves Despite Poor Start Vitor Pereira has secured a new three-year contract with Wolves, urging unity as the team faces challenges at the bottom of the Premier League. His leadership aims to galvanise the squad following a difficult start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Vitor Pereira has committed to a new three-year contract with Wolves, despite the team being at the bottom of the Premier League table without any points from four matches. Pereira joined Wolves last December after Gary O'Neil's departure, who left with the team having only nine points from 16 games. Under Pereira, Wolves experienced a significant turnaround, avoiding relegation by 17 points after a six-match winning streak in March and April.

This season has begun poorly for Wolves, marking their first time losing the initial four league games at any level. However, Pereira is optimistic that his extended contract, valid until 2029, will inspire the squad. He expressed on Wolves' website: "This is the moment that we need to be united. This is the moment that we need to go there, in our stadium, and show that we are a family."

Pereira's impact last season was notable as Wolves collected 33 points from 22 matches under his leadership. This performance ranked them as having the league's 12th-best record since his first game on December 22. His win rate of 38% in the Premier League matches Nuno Espirito Santo's record, who led Wolves to consecutive seventh-place finishes in previous seasons.

Chairman Jeff Shi praised Pereira's influence at Wolves, highlighting his ability to bring clarity and energy to the team. Shi stated: "Vitor has made a very positive impact during his time at Wolves. He's brought clarity, energy and a team spirit that gives us a foundation to be successful." The chairman emphasised the importance of stability and supporting Pereira as he builds chemistry with new players.

Pereira aims to foster unity among players and fans alike. He said: "In the moments that we need to suffer, we need to suffer together. In the moments that we need to feel the energy, it is important for the fans to send them the good energy." He believes this collective spirit is crucial for competing against top teams in the league.

Upcoming Challenges

Wolves are set to face Leeds United on Saturday in what could be a crucial match early in the season. They aim to avoid becoming just the sixth club in Premier League history to start with five consecutive losses. The upcoming fixture presents an opportunity for Wolves to turn their fortunes around under Pereira's guidance.

The club remains hopeful about building on last season's achievements where they secured six consecutive wins and earned Pereira a nomination for Manager of the Season. With continued support from both management and fans, there is optimism for improvement as they navigate this challenging period.

Wolves' journey under Vitor Pereira continues with aspirations for better results and stronger performances ahead. The focus remains on fostering unity within the club while striving for success against formidable opponents in one of football's most competitive leagues.