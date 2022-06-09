Wales 1-2 Netherlands: Weghorst snatches dramatic Nations League win for Oranje

Wout Weghorst's stoppage-time header snatched a dramatic 2-1 Nations League win for the Netherlands over Wales in Cardiff.
Rhys Norrington-Davies looked to have secured a point for the hosts after nodding home in the 92nd minute to cancel out Teun Koopmeiners' opener on Wednesday (June 8).
But Burnley striker Weghorst rose to nod Tyrell Malacia's cross home just two minutes later, securing the Oranje’s second victory in as many games to sit top of Group 3 in League A
That was a frantic finale to an otherwise unremarkable encounter that give managers Louis van Gaal and Rob Page food for thought ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Having reached a first World Cup since 1958 with a victory over Ukraine, it was no surprise that Wales rested some key faces, with Gareth Bale benched and Aaron Ramsey omitted entirely.
Van Gaal also took the chance to experiment, handing debuts to Bologna's Jerdy Schouten and PSV's Jordan Teze, and his new-look side struggled in a lacklustre first half.
The Netherlands burst out of the blocks in the second half, with Koopmeiners scoring his first international goal five minutes after the break with a right-foot finish after being set up by Schouten.
They dictated the play after that opening goal and Wales, who introduced Bale for a late cameo, looked to be running out of time before Norrington-Davies struck from close-range to spark wild celebrations from a partisan crowd.
But their joy was to be short-lived, as Weghorst rose to restore the lead in the dying seconds, and the Netherlands clung on to secure another victory.
What does it mean? Netherlands setting the pace
Although this was anything but a classic, Van Gaal will be delighted with the way a side missing several key men responded to a late blow to hit back with a sucker punch.
They were clinical, scoring with both shots on target to sit three points clear of Belgium, who hammered Poland 6-1. Wales are without a point from two matches.
Koopmeiners off the mark
Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners was arguably been the best player on the pitch and richly deserved his first international goal.
He had three shots on the night, delivered five crosses and had a passing accuracy of 91 per cent in an impressive display.
Wales caught Wout
After ending a 64-year wait to qualify for a World Cup, this was always likely to be a comedown for the Red Dragons.
They were caught out just after a goal that looked to have given them a first Nations League point, but the troops should not need lifting after they achieved their main objective of beating Ukraine.
Key Opta facts
- The Netherlands have won all nine of their encounters against Wales by an aggregate score of 26-6.
- Wales suffered their first home defeat in a competitive international since they were beaten by Denmark in November 2018, ending a run of 13 matches without losing on home soil.
- The Oranje are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions since Van Gaal returned to the hotseat - winning eight and drawing three. The last time they had a longer run of games without defeat was between 2012 and 2013, when they went 17 matches unbeaten under Van Gaal.
- There were exactly 100 seconds between Norrington-Davies scoring the equaliser and Weghorst netting the winner.
What's next?
The Netherlands return home to welcome Poland on Saturday (June 11), while Wales entertain Belgium.