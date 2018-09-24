Watch Neymar handing over jersey to a young pitch invader!

Paris, September 24: Though Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar did not score any goals in the 3-1 comeback victory against Rennes, the Brazilian stole the hearts of many with his gesture of handing the jersey to a young fan who ran on to the pitch as he was being substituted.
Neymar looked visibly angry as he was being substituted by youngster Christopher Nkunku in the match in which the Ligue 1 champions were taking the field without the suspended Kylian Mbappe.
Thomas Tuchel's side, were trailing inside 11 minutes at Roazhon Park, but Angel Di Maria's emphatic equaliser handed them the initiative on the stroke of half-time.
Thomas Meunier slotted home to give the champions the lead and PSG had the final say when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added gloss to a sixth straight Ligue 1 win seven minutes from time.
But the match will be remembered more for Neymar's lovely gesture, the video of which has gone viral on the net.
PSG also tweeted the video on their official handle calling it a 'lovely gesture'
📽🤩👏— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 23, 2018
A lovely gesture from @neymarjr, who gifts his jersey to a young fan! ❤💙 #SRFCPSG pic.twitter.com/r0jQC2edHt
As he was substituted by Nkunk, a young fan who ran on to the pitch. In a selfless act, the 26-year-old handed his jersey to the kid and justified it by saying he always wants to give something back to adoring fans.
He said it is even more special to be able to give his shirt to a kid, insisting it is "natural" and "very pure".
"I am happy with the affection I receive when playing away, even more when it's from a kid, it's more natural, it's something very pure, so whenever I can I will do everything to return the affection I receive," said Neymar.
After six wins from as many games, PSG are sitting pretty on top of the Ligue 1 table with all the 18 points on offer.
They next host Stade Reims at Parc des Princes on Thursday.