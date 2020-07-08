Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Watford 2-1 Norwich City: Welbeck stunner boosts hosts' survival hopes

By Chris Myson
Welbeck - Cropped

London, July 7: Danny Welbeck scored a magnificent overhead kick as Watford came from behind to defeat Norwich City 2-1 and boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Premier League Results | Premier League Points Table

With the match level 10 minutes into the second half at Vicarage Road, Welbeck produced a superb acrobatic finish from 14 yards to settle the contest after Ismaila Sarr's cross deflected into his path.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea: Abraham strike proves decisive in Selhurst thriller

A fine curling strike from Emiliano Buendia had earlier given Norwich a fourth-minute lead, but Craig Dawson promptly headed in Etienne Capoue's free-kick from close range to equalise.

1
1060040

Welbeck's first top-flight goal since August 2018 moved Watford four points clear of the drop zone, piling the pressure on Aston Villa and Bournemouth, while bottom-of-the-table Norwich are all but mathematically down.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEC 2 - 1 LAZ
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue