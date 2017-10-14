Watford vs Arsenal: Predicted line-ups

London, Oct 14: Arsenal will be looking to build on their four-game Premier League unbeaten run intact at Watford on Saturday (October 14).
The Gunners endured a tough start to the new season with two defeats from their three August League games but have won six of their seven games in September making a great comeback from the early setback.
With Arsenal only dropping points in a Stamford Bridge stalemate against Chelsea, confidence is right now sky-high among the Arsenal players.
Expectations are also high from Marco Silva’s Watford who have started the season on a strong note as well.
The Hornets invested heavily in their squad this summer and have done pretty well on the pitch so far this season.
They are just a point behind Arsenal in the eighth position which means that it would be a tough task for the Gunners to overcome the Hornets.
Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah faces a spell on the sidelines after it was confirmed he needed surgery on a knee injury. Sebastian Prodl, who has not played since he suffered an injury on international duty for Austria in September, is again a doubt, while Younes Kaboul remains sidelined.
Arsene Wenger will assess Alexis Sanchez's physical and mental condition ahead of the match. Sanchez only arrived back in London on Thursday after missing out on World Cup qualification with Chile but Mesut Ozil and Danny Welbeck are available, having overcome knee and groin injuries respectively.
Arsenal face a mini-crisis in defence, though. Shkodran Mustafi suffered a thigh strain over the international break and is set to be out for four to six weeks while Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Sead Kolasinac (hip) will be given late fitness tests. Calum Chambers (hip), Francis Coquelin (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle) are all out with injuries.
Predicted Line-ups
Watford starting XI (4-5-1): Gomes; Femenia, Mariappe, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue, Carrillo, Cleverley, Richarlison; Deeney.
Arsenal starting XI (3-4-2-1): Cech; Holding, Mertesacker, Koscielny; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Monreal; Iwobi, Sanchez; Lacazette.