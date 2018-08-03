Watford in negotiations with Barcelona to sign Paco Alcacer

London, Aug 3: After a striking a deal with Barcelona just this season for Gerard Deulofeu, Premier League side Watford are again ready to go back to the Spanish giants in search of their attacker Paco Alcacer. According to reports, the Hornets are ready to make a two-year loan move for the Spaniard.
Alcacer joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 but has started only 14 La Liga games in the subsequent two seasons. The 24-year-old was mostly used by manager Valverde in the cup games as an inside winger last year however after the acquisition of attacker Malcolm, the player has now apparently been told that he is surplus to requirements.
Alcacer has also said to be acknowledged the fact and now looking for an exit door from the side.
Watford who signed winger Deulofeu this season after keeping him one year on loan is now trying to get a deal done with the same manner.
At first, there were talks of getting the deal permanent but with Barcelona too eager to recover the £25m spent on the player a cut-price deal with the Hornets could not be agreed.
Watford are reluctant to pay a significant figure upfront, so instead, they have now opted to negotiate the initial loan move.
The deal will include an obligation for the Hornets to buy Alcacer at the end of the two years loan spell and the fee paid over the next two seasons will be deducted from his final transfer.
The deal is believed to be all but done and apparently hinges on Alcacer agreeing to make the move who is said to be also listening to offers from several clubs.
🇪🇸 Games taken to score 6 international goals for Spain...— TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) August 2, 2018
- Paco Alcacer: 13
- David Villa: 14
- Raul: 21
- Fernando Torres: 24
24-year-old Paco Alcacer looks set to join Watford on a 2-year loan deal with an option to buy! 🐝#WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/HXTNhXVcjy
Alcacer currently is with the rest of the Barcelona squad at the USA for their pre-season training however if he agrees to the move, he will be released from the club's US tour to finalise a move to Javi Gracia's Hornets.
Since last season, Watford have been facing goal scoring issues upfront. Striker Andre Gray and veteran Troy Deeney both did not find the exact rhythm last time as the duo only managed 10 goals together.
Therefore manager Garcia is in the market for a striker to add depth to their ranks and given the potential the young forward has his switch to Vicarage Road, could be a deal that works out for both the parties.