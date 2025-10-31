PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Wayne Rooney Reveals He Was Bored Despite Scoring 34 Goals In A Season For Manchester United
Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Wayne Rooney, a legendary figure at Manchester United, shared that he felt unfulfilled playing as a striker despite netting 34 goals in two separate seasons. He spent 13 years at Old Trafford, becoming the club's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances. During his tenure, Rooney secured five Premier League titles and contributed to the 2008 Champions League and 2017 Europa League victories.

Rooney's versatility on the field saw him play various roles at United. However, he admitted that staying in the forward position didn't satisfy him. "I had two seasons when I played as the number nine, and I scored 34 goals in both the seasons, but I was bored," he confessed on the Wayne Rooney Show. Despite scoring and winning games, he preferred being more involved in play.

Rooney enjoyed playing alongside many talented forwards at United, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Dimitar Berbatov. Yet, his partnership with Carlos Tevez stood out. "Tevez, I really enjoyed playing with Carlos," Rooney said. Despite initial doubts about their compatibility, they proved critics wrong by forming a dynamic duo on the pitch.

The pair's chemistry was evident as they alternated between playing as a number nine and ten. "And we were aggressive, and we worked hard and tackled as well, but then bounced off each other," Rooney explained. This adaptability made Tevez his favourite team-mate during his time at United.

Despite his love for scoring goals and playing up front, Rooney desired more involvement in matches. "Of course, I love scoring goals and I love playing up front, but I want to be playing a little bit more," he stated. His passion for engaging actively in games often led him to seek roles beyond just being a striker.

Rooney's career at Manchester United remains iconic due to his record-breaking achievements and memorable partnerships on the field. His preference for dynamic play over static goal-scoring highlights his unique approach to football during his illustrious career.