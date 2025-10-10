English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Rodrygo Confident Brazil Is On A Great Path To The World Cup Following 5-0 Victory Over South Korea

After a convincing 5-0 win against South Korea, Rodrygo believes Brazil is on track for the World Cup. The team's strong performance boosts their momentum ahead of the tournament.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Brazil's national football team showcased their prowess by defeating South Korea 5-0 in a friendly match on Friday. The game, played in a rain-soaked Seoul, saw Estevao and Rodrygo each score twice, while Vinicius Junior added a brilliant solo goal. This victory highlights Brazil's strong form as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Rodrygo expressed satisfaction with both his performance and the team's overall display. "I think it's always important to first maintain a solid defence where everyone defends, everyone helps, and little by little the attack starts to work, and that's what happened today," he stated. He was pleased with his two goals and emphasised the importance of continuing this form.

Rodrygo Confident in Brazil's World Cup Path

The Brazilian squad demonstrated clinical efficiency by converting five of their seven shots on target, significantly surpassing their expected goals (xG) figure of 2.94. This performance underscores their readiness as they build momentum for the World Cup. Rodrygo contributed significantly with 19 passes in the final third, ranking third among all players in this aspect.

Rodrygo highlighted the importance of a strong defensive foundation as key to their success. He noted that when everyone contributes defensively, it allows the attack to flourish over time. "I'm happy with the goals and the performance," he said, adding that seeing the team's growth is more satisfying than his individual achievements.

Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti has been preparing his team rigorously for upcoming challenges. The players were instructed to approach these friendlies with the intensity of World Cup finals. Rodrygo took this advice to heart, delivering an outstanding performance that left him content with both personal and team accomplishments.

This emphatic win against South Korea serves as a testament to Brazil's preparation and potential heading into next year's World Cup. With such performances, they are indeed on a promising path towards achieving success on football's biggest stage.

Story first published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 20:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 10, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out