Football Rodrygo Confident Brazil Is On A Great Path To The World Cup Following 5-0 Victory Over South Korea After a convincing 5-0 win against South Korea, Rodrygo believes Brazil is on track for the World Cup. The team's strong performance boosts their momentum ahead of the tournament. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

Brazil's national football team showcased their prowess by defeating South Korea 5-0 in a friendly match on Friday. The game, played in a rain-soaked Seoul, saw Estevao and Rodrygo each score twice, while Vinicius Junior added a brilliant solo goal. This victory highlights Brazil's strong form as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Rodrygo expressed satisfaction with both his performance and the team's overall display. "I think it's always important to first maintain a solid defence where everyone defends, everyone helps, and little by little the attack starts to work, and that's what happened today," he stated. He was pleased with his two goals and emphasised the importance of continuing this form.

The Brazilian squad demonstrated clinical efficiency by converting five of their seven shots on target, significantly surpassing their expected goals (xG) figure of 2.94. This performance underscores their readiness as they build momentum for the World Cup. Rodrygo contributed significantly with 19 passes in the final third, ranking third among all players in this aspect.

Rodrygo highlighted the importance of a strong defensive foundation as key to their success. He noted that when everyone contributes defensively, it allows the attack to flourish over time. "I'm happy with the goals and the performance," he said, adding that seeing the team's growth is more satisfying than his individual achievements.

Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti has been preparing his team rigorously for upcoming challenges. The players were instructed to approach these friendlies with the intensity of World Cup finals. Rodrygo took this advice to heart, delivering an outstanding performance that left him content with both personal and team accomplishments.

This emphatic win against South Korea serves as a testament to Brazil's preparation and potential heading into next year's World Cup. With such performances, they are indeed on a promising path towards achieving success on football's biggest stage.