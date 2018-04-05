Europa League preview: Wenger backs fit-again Lacazette; Griezmann in focus

London, April 5: Arsene Wenger hopes Arsenal will see the best from Alexandre Lacazette after the striker returned to full fitness following a knee surgery.
The France international had scored once in his last 11 league appearances before being sidelined by an injury lay-off since February, but found the net from the spot on his return to action in Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win over Stoke City last weekend.
The 26-year-old is poised to make his first appearance of the season in the Europa League against CSKA Moscow on Thursday (April 5), with record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible as the north London club pushes for their only chance of winning a trophy this season.
After that, Arsenal, who are sixth in the Premier League, will host Southampton on Sunday (April 8).
And Wenger believes Gunners fans will see the best of Lacazette in the coming games, now the former Lyon star is free of his knee troubles.
"I think so because I realise now when I see him in training that he was not himself for a while," said the Arsenal manager.
"It was not dramatically different before. He was a good player. But I think in the last seven or eight games he played, he was not completely free with his knee.
"Unfortunately, in our job you need your body and when you are not 100 per cent you cannot play well.
"It's good to have him back because it gives us different opportunities. Danny is more a guy who goes behind, whereas Lacazette is more combination play, so to have both options is important."
In the other key Europa League fixture on Thursday (April 5), favourites Atletico Madrid take on Sporting CP.
Europa League winners in 2010 and 2012, Diego Simeone's side will once again rely on talisman Antoine Griezmann while Sporting will be buoyed by the return of Sebastian Coates and William Carvalho who missed the last European tie through suspension.
The two sides had met in the inaugural Europa League round of 16 back in the 2009/10 season. The two legs of the tie were the only times the two sides have faced each other in the competition.
Atletico, then managed by Quique Sanchez Flores, held Sporting to a 0-0 draw in the first leg in the Spanish capital, and sealed an away goals victory with a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.
(With OPTA/Agency inputs)
Europa League quarterfinal first-leg fixtures
Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow
Atletico Madrid vs Sporting CP
Lazio vs Salzburg
Leipzig vs Marseille
Kick off is at 12.35am IST (Thursday)
Live on Sony Network
