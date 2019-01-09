Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Weah 'in love' with Celtic after leaving PSG on loan

By Opta
Timothy Weah
Having left Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain on loan until the end of the season, Timothy Weah says he is in love with new club Celtic.

London, January 9: Timothy Weah says he is "in love" with Celtic after joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Weah - son of former Ballon d'Or winner George, now president of Liberia - will spend the rest of the 2018-19 campaign with Brendan Rodgers' Scottish Premiership leaders.

The 18-year-old forward, already capped by United States, cannot wait to get started, with his potential debut coming at home to Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup on January 19.

"I am in love with Celtic so I am really happy," he told BBC Sport. "It was a great feeling getting to know a new team and new coaching staff. I can't wait to get on the field and play in front of those wonderful fans.

"It is a wonderful moment for me, and such a blessing with such a great coach like Brendan Rodgers to lead me in the right direction. He and rest of the coaching staff are going to build me and form me into a really good player, and my team-mates are going to help me mature."

Celtic also added to their attacking options with the arrival of Vakoun Issouf Bayo on a four-year deal on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old striker will move for an undisclosed fee from Slovakian outfit Dunajska Streda, subject to a work permit and a medical.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue