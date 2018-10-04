Welbeck set to follow Ramsey out of Arsenal

Bengaluru, October 4: England striker Danny Welbeck could be set to follow Aaron Ramsey out of the Arsenal exit door in the summer on a free transfer.
The striker is in hot-form for the Gunners and has bagged four goals so far this season. However, the 27-year-old is out of contract next summer and will be available on a free and reports in England claim that an agreement for a new deal is still not close.
Welbeck, who was strongly linked with Galatasaray in August, will be free to talk to foreign clubs from January 1 and will have plenty of interest at home and from abroad.
Despite his impressive start to the campaign, the former Manchester United ace is still struggling to secure a spot in Unai Emery’s starting XI and is behind Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the pecking order.
Arsenal, however, will surely be anxious to avoid the prospect of losing another player on the cheap even though Welbeck has never been more than a squad player for them over the years.
Welbeck has made a great impact this season from the bench and new boss Unai Emery will not want to lose his services.
Star midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also out of contract in May and with no offer on the table from the Gunners, the Welshman is set to end his decade-long stint at The Emirates.
Napoli and Real Madrid have both been linked with the midfielder, who could depart for a cut-price fee in January.
There is also plenty of interest in the Welshman in England with Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all eager on the box to box midfielder.
Jurgen Klopp is a long term admirer of Ramsey and is reportedly very keen on getting him especially when he will be up for grabs for nothing next summer.
Italian Serie A champions Juventus are another club who are monitoring the situation of the Welsh wizard.