West Brom want to terminate loan deal of PSG star

London, Dec 25: West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew is looking to axe Grzegorz Krychowiak to free up some funds in January.
The Poland midfielder has been at West Brom for just four months on loan from French giants Paris Saint-Germain but has not done anything special to make his loan signing look like a good one.
Tony Pulis' getting the former the Sevilla midfielder on loan from PSG in the summer was believed to be one of the most impressive deals done in the Premier League last summer but it has not worked well at all.
New manager Pardew is said to be considering axing him when the window opens to get use his £100,000-a-week wages on new signings.
Krychowiak, 27, was not even in the matchday squad for the defeat at Stoke yesterday as the Baggies crashed to a 3-1 loss.
Pardew will now look at whether he can cope without the high-profile signing and strengthen elsewhere for his team’s relegation battle.
Krychowiak looked like a massive coup for West Brom just before the last transfer deadline.
He was a regular when he arrived and also played in the previous two games before missing the trip to the Bet365 Stadium.
West Ham were also interested in him in the summer but he himself opted for a move to the Hawthorns.
PSG do not need the Polish midfielder at all and are likely to look for suitors of the defensive midfielder if the Baggies terminate his loan deal.
A host of clubs are set to join the race if he becomes available, as he is free to make one more loan this season. His former club Sevilla and West Ham are both linked with a move for the Polish international.
West Brom are currently struggling in 19th and will need new recruits as they prepare to drag themselves out of the danger of going down from the Premier League.