Football Chelsea Dominates West Ham 5-1 In Premier League Derby, Increasing Pressure On Graham Potter Chelsea secured a commanding 5-1 victory against West Ham, putting Graham Potter's position under scrutiny as the Hammers languish at the bottom of the table. Estevao made an impressive debut, contributing to Chelsea's first win of the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Chelsea secured a commanding 5-1 victory over West Ham, marking their first win of the Premier League season. This result increased pressure on West Ham's manager, Graham Potter. The match began with Lucas Paqueta scoring a stunning goal for West Ham in the sixth minute. Chelsea's Cole Palmer was injured during warm-up, leading to Estevao replacing him in the starting lineup.

Joao Pedro equalised for Chelsea in the 15th minute by heading in a corner from Pedro Neto, which Marc Cucurella had flicked on. Shortly after, Joao Pedro assisted Neto, who scored to put Chelsea ahead in the 23rd minute. Niclas Fullkrug had an effort disallowed for offside just before this goal. Estevao then set up Enzo Fernandez for a simple finish in the 34th minute.

West Ham supporters expressed their displeasure as their team trailed at halftime. The situation worsened when poor defending from set-pieces saw them concede two more goals within 15 minutes of the second half. Mads Hermansen failed to deal with a Fernandez corner, allowing Moises Caicedo to score in the 54th minute. Trevoh Chalobah added another goal three minutes later after Aaron Wan-Bissaka disrupted Hermansen's attempt to claim a delivery.

Despite creating some opportunities, West Ham couldn't reduce the deficit, and many fans left before the final whistle. This defeat leaves them at the bottom of the standings with Potter under increasing scrutiny. West Ham ended last season poorly and have only nine points from ten home games under Potter, setting an unwanted record for fewest points by a new manager at this stage.

Chelsea demonstrated resilience despite missing Palmer. Joao Pedro adapted well to his central role, while Estevao impressed on his Premier League debut by assisting Fernandez's goal. At just 18 years and 120 days old, Estevao became one of the youngest South Americans to start in the league and set a record as Chelsea's youngest player to provide an assist.

Karren Brady recently expressed confidence in Potter publicly; however, his position might be precarious given recent performances. Historically, only Kenny Dalglish and Paul Sturrock have left their managerial roles so early into a Premier League season.

Chelsea now have four points after drawing with Crystal Palace previously. Meanwhile, West Ham urgently need improvement following their disappointing end to last season where they managed only two wins from eleven matches.