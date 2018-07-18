West Ham match Liverpool's £20m bid for Vida

Kolkata, July 18: Liverpool have increased their bid for Croatian World Cup defender Domagoj Vida as Jurgen Kloops look to bolster their defence further this summer.
Vida’s profile went up during the World Cup after a string of fine displays alongside Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren who helped Croatia reach the final.
With Virgil van Dijk being the first choice since his January move from Southampton, Klopp is now looking to further beef up his back-line to ensure his side can improve on their third-place finish in the Premier League and is keen to to replicate Vida's partnership with Lovren with the Reds also.
However, it is learnt that two other Premier league sides -- Everton and West Ham United -- too have now reportedly joined the race to sign the defender.
During the World Cup, it was believed that the Reds made a £18 million offer which was quickly rejected. But now as per Turkish media, Liverpool have upped their bid further and have made an offer of around £20 million; incidentally, the same fee that West Ham have put on the table.
Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton too have submitted a bid for the defender. However it is believed that they lag a little further behind, with their bid understood to be around £15 million.
TRANSFER REPORT ⚒️— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 17, 2018
West Ham have joined the race for #CRO defender Domagoj Vidahttps://t.co/NVcrmQUyk1
Besiktas signed Vida as a free agent last year, but it is learnt that they will sell him only for around £30 million.
A spokesman for the club said: “We have received offers for Vida and we are considering them but that does not mean he will definitely leave.
“Every player has a price, we will make a final decision in accordance with our budget and interests.”
Vida is a tough and uncompromising defender who can also play as a right-back, however, should he join Liverpool he will only be an option as a backup as the Reds have already a settled first 11.
However, if he opts for a club like Everton or West Ham, the defender can see more playing time at his feet which at the age of 29, must be the priority for a player who is coming from a superb tournament.
But with Besiktas demanding a hefty fee for the player, it will be now interesting too how the situation unfolds and which side lands up the Croatian.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.