Sabrina Ionescu Will Be One Of The Greatest Players In WNBA History, Says Coach Sandy Brondello

Football West Ham Players Urge Fans To Show Support In Upcoming Chelsea Match Jarrod Bowen has urged West Ham players to repay their loyal fans with a strong performance against Chelsea following a disappointing start to the season. The team aims to improve after their recent defeat and deliver joy to supporters during this crucial London derby. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

West Ham's captain, Jarrod Bowen, has called on his teammates to bring more happiness to their fans following a disappointing start to the 2025-26 Premier League season. The Hammers suffered a 3-0 defeat against newly-promoted Sunderland, with all goals conceded in the second half. This result has increased pressure on manager Graham Potter, who led the team to a 14th-place finish last season.

Chelsea also had a shaky start to their campaign, drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Despite this, Chelsea had an eventful summer, winning the revamped Club World Cup and strengthening their squad. Estevao, one of their new signings from Palmeiras, made his debut and impressed with six dribbles in just 37 minutes against Palace.

Bowen was West Ham's top scorer last season with 13 goals and has been effective in London derbies. He scored in his last two matches against Arsenal and Tottenham. Only four West Ham players have scored in three consecutive derby appearances, with Michail Antonio being the most recent in 2019.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer remains a significant threat despite a quiet game against Palace. Last season, he scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in the league. Palmer also contributed directly to five goals during the Club World Cup and aims to make an impact at London Stadium this season.

Bowen expressed his frustration after the Sunderland loss: "I'm obviously fuming," he said. "I thought the goals were quite easy. We're all disappointed in the manner that we conceded the goals." He emphasised that fans deserve more from the team.

West Ham will face Chelsea next at home in a London derby. Historically, West Ham has struggled at home under Potter, winning only two of nine Premier League matches. No manager has earned fewer than ten points in their first ten home games for West Ham.

Chelsea has won five of their last seven league meetings with West Ham and kept three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since February 2023. However, they failed to score despite having 19 shots against Crystal Palace.

Estevao is excited about playing in England but is taking his time to adapt: "I feel so good," he stated. "It's an incredible experience to be here playing in the Premier League." He appreciates support from his manager and teammates as he adjusts.

The probability of Chelsea winning is higher at 54.5%, according to Opta statistics. West Ham's chances are lower at 22.4%, while a draw stands at 23.2%. Chelsea hopes to avoid failing to score in their first two league matches for the first time since 1995-96.

As both teams prepare for their upcoming clash, they aim to improve upon their initial performances this season. The match promises excitement as both sides seek crucial points early on in their campaigns.