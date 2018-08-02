West Ham enter the race for Porto superstar

Kolkata, August 2: Ambitious Premier League side West Ham United are reportedly in talks to bring Porto's Yacine Brahimi to the London Stadium.
The 28-year-old, whose contract includes a release clause of £53million, has just a year left to run on his current deal with the Primeira Liga champions.
According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, the Hammers were in Portugal to discuss the potential signing of the Algerian international on a fee much lower compared to his release clause.
The Portuguese sports newspaper ran the story on their front page, with Manuel Pellegrini understood to be desperate to nab a pacey winger before the end of the transfer window.
West Ham reportedly sent scouts to watch the 2014 BBC African Footballer of the Year in action against Braga in February.
With Brahimi seemingly unwilling to extend his stay with Sergio Conceicao's side, the ex-Rennes ace looks to have been put up for sale.
Everton had also been eyeing up a move the former French youth international, after they failed with a £35m offer last summer.
Brahimi, a product of the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy, has been a key player for Porto since joining from Granada for £5.7m in 2014.
He racked up 12 goals and ten assists in 48 games in all competitions last campaign helping the club to their first league title since 2013.
And he isn't the only player West Ham are targeting, with Pellegrini also looking to beat off competition from Leicester and Everton to snap up former loanee Joao Mario from Inter Milan.
West Ham have experienced a stunning summer transfer window so far having signed top players like Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredricks, Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop.
If they can add a player of Brahimi's caliber to their squad, they can surprise many next season under the stewardship of Manuel Pellegrini.