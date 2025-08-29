India vs China Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football West Ham Strengthens Midfield By Signing Mateus Fernandes For Over £40m

West Ham United have strengthened their midfield by acquiring Mateus Fernandes, a Portugal Under-21 international, from Southampton. The Hammers, who have faced setbacks in their initial Premier League matches and were eliminated from the EFL Cup by Wolves, are investing over £40 million for the 21-year-old talent. Fernandes now ranks as West Ham's third-most costly signing, following Lucas Paqueta and Sebastien Haller.

Fernandes joined Southampton from Sporting CP last year for £15 million. Despite Southampton's relegation to the Championship with only 12 points, he impressed during the 2024-25 season. He participated in 36 Premier League matches last season, starting 34 of them, contributing two goals and four assists. His creativity was evident as he created 34 chances, tying with Ryan Manning for the most by a Southampton player.

The addition of Fernandes is a significant boost for manager Graham Potter, who faces mounting pressure before Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest. This transfer marks West Ham's sixth signing of the window. Other new arrivals include Callum Wilson, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mads Hermansen, and El Hadji Malick Diouf. Additionally, Jean-Clair Todibo's loan was made permanent for £35 million.

Fernandes has signed a five-year contract at West Ham's London Stadium. Expressing his enthusiasm on the club's website, he stated: "I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited to play for West Ham. I think it's a big step for me. It's a big club, a massive club." He emphasised his desire to enjoy playing football and contribute positively every day.

The young midfielder has already played in all three of Southampton's Championship games this season under manager Will Still. His arrival at West Ham is expected to enhance their midfield options significantly. Fernandes aims to not only score but also play attractive football while giving his best effort consistently.

With these strategic signings, West Ham aims to improve their performance in the Premier League after a challenging start to the season. The club hopes that Fernandes' skills and potential will help them achieve better results moving forward.