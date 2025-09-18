Graham Potter Asserts West Ham United Board And Players United Amid Pressure After Poor Season Start

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing in Newcastle vs Barcelona Champions League match Today? When will he Return?

Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Graham Potter has emphasised that he and the West Ham United board share a unified vision, despite mounting pressure following a disappointing start to the season. The team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Tottenham, with Tomas Soucek receiving a red card early in the second half. This loss leaves West Ham in 18th place with only three points after four Premier League matches.

The team's home performance is particularly concerning, as they have not won any of their last seven home league games, drawing three and losing four. Their recent home defeats have been significant, with an aggregate score of 2-10. The last time West Ham lost four consecutive home league games was under Manuel Pellegrini between November and December 2019.

Potter acknowledged the criticism, stating, "In every football club, if you don't win there is always noise, pressure and criticism, and that is fair, it is the world we are in." He stressed that everyone involved with West Ham wants success for the club and feels the same pain from recent results. Potter believes unity is essential but also recognises the importance of listening to criticism.

West Ham's defensive frailties have been evident this season. They have conceded three or more goals in four of their first five Premier League games. Set-pieces have been a particular weakness, with Pape Matar Sarr scoring from a Xavi Simons corner in their latest match. The team has allowed six goals from corners this season, double that of any other side.

Potter refrained from detailing specific defensive issues but admitted responsibility for addressing them. "Even if I could pinpoint it, I would not verbalise it to you as it would help our opponents," he explained. He noted that while everyone seeks specific solutions, often multiple small adjustments are needed.

Fan Discontent and Upcoming Challenges

Supporters' dissatisfaction has grown ahead of their upcoming match against Crystal Palace at London Stadium. Fans plan to protest against the club's board following a vote of no confidence by the West Ham Fan Advisory Board two weeks ago. In response, West Ham issued a statement acknowledging that recent performances have fallen short.

Despite these challenges, Potter remains committed to improving results and believes facing adversity can lead to growth. "We are being punished and are a little bit vulnerable to it," he said about their current struggles. However, he sees potential for development through these difficulties.

As West Ham prepares for their next fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Potter aims to address these issues head-on. The team hopes to turn around their fortunes by focusing on unity and resilience amidst ongoing challenges both on and off the pitch.