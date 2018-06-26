West Ham United offer Jack Wilshere one-year deal

Bengaluru, June 26: West Ham United are only willing to give Jack Wilshere a one-year contract putting his move to the club in further doubt.
The Hammers have shown an interest in signing Wilshere after the midfielder's talks with Arsenal broke down and he opted to leave his boyhood club.
The Englishman's availability on a free transfer has caught the eye of West Ham who are in the middle of a major overhaul of their squad at the London Stadium. But Mauricio Pellegrini's transfer team are only offering Wilshere an initial one-season deal because they are skeptical over his fitness.
The idea would be for him to spend a season there proving his fitness and his ability to fit into their long-term plans, with the option of extending the deal should all go well. But, that may not be enough to convince Wilshere to make a move to the East London club as he ponders his future away from Arsenal.
The 26-year-old is looking for more game time at his next club having found new Gunners boss Unai Emery unwilling to give him any assurances he would be seen as a regular starter.
Wilshere is aware he needs to be playing again week in week out after fighting his way back to full fitness having missed the best part of three years with a series of fitness problems. He made 36 appearances for the Gunners last season which is an evidence that he finally looks to have put his fitness concerns behind him.
However, doubts still remain among interested clubs, even though his ability is not in question.
The Hammers are in severe need for a number ten with the injury to Manuel Lanzini which has ruled him out for at least the first half of the season.
Even though Wilshere is the perfect fit, they still don't want to commit to a long-term contract. And that could allow the likes of Everton to steal in, with Marco Silva keen to take him to Goodison Park as he makes his own changes on Merseyside.
Wilshere has also been contacted by Juventus who have sounded him out about making the move to Serie A if he decides to turn his back on the Premier League but the midfielder is unsure about the amount of playing time he will get at Turin.
