West Ham United regret signing Andriy Yarmolenko

Bengaluru, September 7: West Ham United are supposedly regretting that they splashed out £17.5million to land Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund.
Well, that is the view of former Ukraine ace Hennadiy Orbu, who has labelled his countryman's move from Borussia Dortmund to East London club, a "fiasco".
The 28-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game for West Ham who are struggling at the rock bottom of the table with four losses in four games.
Orbu told Expres: "Everything points to the fact that he will soon return to Dynamo Kiev and we will note the fiasco of his foreign career.
“It is unlikely that Yarmolenko will be able to make a bright career in the UK. Unfortunately, he does not even reach the level of West Ham, who are bottom of the table.
“The Londoners are sorry that they paid Borussia Dortmund as much as £17.5m.”
The Ukrainian superstar was part of a £100m summer splurge, but has not contributed with a single goal or assist so far for boss Manuel Pellegrini.
The Hammers have lost each of their four games so far and scored just twice to leave Pellegrini sweating over his job.
Yarmolenko issued a grovelling apology to furious fans before heading off for international duty.
Speaking after West Ham's 1-0 loss at home to Wolves, he said: "I want to say sorry to our fans, and we must perform better.
“We have good players and a good coach, but we must fight for results.
“Now we must think hard about our next game, concentrate hard and win.
“Every player must think about his game. After two weeks we must play better because we must play for our fans and for our club.
“This result (against Wolves) is very, very bad for us. It’s really difficult for us and I don’t know what to say.”