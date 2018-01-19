West Ham United want Batshuayi in exchange for Carroll

Bengaluru, January 19: West Ham United manager David Moyes has reportedly given the green light for Andy Carroll to join Chelsea - but only if he gets Michy Batshuayi in exchange.
Chelsea have targeted England striker Carroll for a shock January move as they look to add more firepower in their attack which have lacked edge off late.
And Carroll is understood to be desperate as well for the chance to make the move with the prospect of playing Champions League football too hard to turn down.
West Ham have told the Blues there is no chance of a loan deal until the end of the season being agreed and have placed a £20million valuation on the target man.
And after making a personal check on Batshuayi in last night's FA Cup replay against Norwich, Moyes has decided the Belgian has to be part of any potential transfer.
Moyes is determined to ensure the Hammers are not left short up front just by taking the money for 29-year-old Carroll, who has 18 months left on his current deal.
The former Manchester United boss believes Batshuayi fits the bill perfectly as the kind of player he wants to bring into his squad despite his struggles at Chelsea this season.
Reports are claiming that he has made it clear to the Hammers board that Batshuayi has to be part of any agreement which will see Carroll move to West London.
Batshuayi had been a long-term target of West Ham before his move to Chelsea from Marseille and the Hammers are once again ready to offer the Belgian the chance to prove himself in English football even after his move to Chelsea went horrifically wrong.
Moyes believes there is plenty of talent and ability in the Belgian, but he just needs a run of games to rediscover the form that saw Chelsea pay £33million to sign him 18 months ago.