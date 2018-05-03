West Ham willing to break club record fee for Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater

Bengaluru, May 3: Chelsea flop Danny Drinkwater's time at Stamford Bridge could come to an end just after a year as according to reports, London rivals West Ham United are preparing a club record fee to land him in the Summer. Drinkwater joined Chelsea from Leicester City for £35m on deadline day last summer, however, failed to deliver in the Blues jersey.
Moreover, due to consistent injury issues and being behind the pecking order of the likes of Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante and fellow new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, he found the first-team opportunity hard to come by as his last appearance came during the defeat at Manchester City more than five weeks ago.
The Premier league winner has made just eight starts in his Chelsea career, with ten other appearances off the substitutes bench as the star has had a less-than-impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge.
The England international is said to be frustrated at his lack of game time now, and now as per reports in England, David Moyes's side Hammers are willing to break record transfer once again this season to land him in the coming season.
As per reports, West Ham are ready to pay £30 million for the 2016 Premier League champion this summer, exceeding the £24 million they paid for Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic.
Chelsea are also said to be happy with the price Hammers are ready to pay, however with some other clubs further rumoured to have shown an interest, the Blues are apparently holding out the midfielder to gain as much money as they can.
The former Manchester United academy product came into the limelight when he and former Leicester City player, Nogolo Kante formed a formidable midfield pairing in Foxes' 2015-16 Premier League winning campaign.
Kante joined Chelsea the following season and it is understood that to pair both of them again in the Chelsea line-up Antonio Conte signed Drinkwater this summer.
However, the pair has only started together six times in all competitions for Antonio Conte's side this season and with Drinkwater failing to make much of an impact in those fixtures while Kante was impressive as usual, the Blues hierarchy are said to be ready to part way with the 28-year-old a little more than a year since bringing him from Leicester City to Stamford Bridge to make way for another midfielder with the selling price.
Apart from Drinkwater, there could also be major changes at the Blues this summer as according to reports, Chelsea could also sell the likes of Pedro, Kurt Zouma, Kenedy and Ruben Loftus Cheek in the Summer.
