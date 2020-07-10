What is Manchester United's transfer plan for Summer and how can they manage the Sancho deal

Bengaluru, July 10: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has clearly indicated that he is building a new Manchester United side with a hope of long term solution. The Red Devils have already signed four new players and managed one loan deal in this one year, but it is evident that they are still far behind from the high flying Liverpool and Manchester City.
The upcoming summer hence will be crucial to close the gap between these two with some much-needed signings. The Old Trafford squad hence have been linked with several stars already but the most mentioned name is Borussia Dortmund's winger Jadon Sancho.
United reportedly are the prime contender to sign him over the Summer however it would command a big transfer fee. United although are in a much better position financially than many other Premier League sides during the pandemic but certainly they too are not immune from the impact.
United have reportedly calculated a hit of up to £115m in lost revenue and there could be some strict terms to follow in Summer in terms of spending. It could affect the Sancho deal as well however United could adapt to unconventional measure to see the deal off the line.
What is the allotted amount for transfer in Summer?
As per the Athletic, Manchester United will only allow a net spend around £50m in the summer transfer window. However, given United need reinforcement in three areas, it seems to be pretty low. Hence, to add more money to the fund Solskajer is likely to ship off as many as six players from the current squad.
The probable names which could be excluded permanently are- Chris Smalling, Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo. Apart from Dalot, all other United players pretty much amass a big amount of wage and setting them off the record could allow United to lessen more financial burden for the upcoming season.
How Could United Cover-up Sancho's big transfer fee?
Even if United recoup a little fee from the sales of these stars, they still could be short of completing all the necessary deals. United are targeting three areas in Summer, with a right-winger, midfielder and defender a priority. United are linked with Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake whose sides are facing relegation scare.
Should they go down, United may sign them for a collective fee of £50-60m which can be collected by the player sales. But Dortmund's asking price of £87m still looks over the top for the Red Devils given their recent stand. However, they could adapt to the style of spreading the cost of transfers over the length of a player’s contract.
Many a club does the same during high profile transfer. Only last Summer, Arsenal approached the same formula and signed Pepe for £72m but actually paid only £20m upfront while the other £52m will be spread over five years.
Given the recent rumours, it is pretty sure that Solskjaer's first and foremost choice is the 20-year-old young winger. However, there are still many things left to be settled yet among the twos sides and we have to wait and see, how things actually unfold in the coming months.