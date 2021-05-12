What should be the first-choice England starting XI in the Euros

Kolkata, May 12: England will be clearly one of the favourites for the rescheduled Euro 2020 Championship which will begin on June 8.
Gareth Southgate will have a serious headache to name his 26-man squad and selecting the starting XI will not be a straight-forward job as well.
Here, we look at the best possible first-choice starting XI of the Three Lions.
Formation - 4-3-3
A 4-3-3 system suits England the best and would accommodate all the players in the best possible fashion as well as bringing the right balance in the team.
Goalkeeper - Nick Pope
Pope, Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson are likely to be named in the squad as the three choices between the sticks. Pope certainly deserves the starting berth. The Burnley No.1 has been the most consistent of the trio and is an amazing shot-stopper.
Right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold
The Liverpool star player had his ups and downs this season and to be fair, the whole squad has been like that. On his day, Alexander-Arnold gives his team something no full-back can offer and Southgate must not overlook that.
Centre-backs - John Stones and Harry Maguire
Stones has had a revival this season and should merit his place in the starting XI alongside Manchester United skipper Maguire. With Joe Gomez almost missing the whole season through injury, we have to wait to see whether he makes it for the Euros and if he is fit, he might make Southgate's job even harder.
Left-back - Ben Chilwell
Luke Shaw has had a sensational season for Manchester United, but even that might not be enough to displace Chilwell from the starting XI.
Defensive midfield - Declan Rice
West Ham prodigy Rice is likely to be the first-choice in the number six role ahead of Kalvin Phillips of Leeds. Jordan Henderson is more comfortable as a number eight but could also be used in a number six role.
Central midfield - Jordan Henderson
Henderson is yet to come back from injury but should be fine for the Euros. And, he is a must in the youthful England side to offer them experience and leadership.
Mason Mount
It has been an absolutely exceptional season for Mount at Chelsea and he should be one of the first names in the teamsheet for England. The likes of Phil Foden and James Maddison are all great players but will have to be happy with a place on the bench.
Right wing - Jadon Sancho
One of the most coveted players in the whole world right now, Sancho has been brilliant for Borussia Dortmund this season and is simply too good to be kept on the bench.
Left wing - Marcus Rashford
Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are capable of playing on the left flank but Rashford should be given the starting berth. While Sterling has been inconsistent and Foden is still very young, Grealish might have snatched the place from Rashford if he was fit for the whole season.
Centre forward - Harry Kane
England have a host of amazing centre-forwards to choose from but it is still not a contest as England skipper Kane is a guaranteed starter in the number nine role.