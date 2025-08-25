Football When will Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard return for Arsenal? Latest Update revealed By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 15:02 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Arsenal are currently managing injury concerns over two of their key players, Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard.

Both players were forced off during the recent 5-0 victory against Leeds United, leaving fans anxious about their availability for upcoming fixtures. The good news is that early medical assessments suggest their injuries may not be as serious as initially feared. However, the team will miss their influence in the short term as both focus on recovery. Here is the latest on their injuries and expected return timelines.

When will Bukayo Saka come back for Arsenal?

Bukayo Saka sustained a left hamstring injury during the Leeds match, raising concerns due to his previous serious hamstring problem last season. Fortunately, scans indicate the injury is less severe than first expected. Arsenal's medical staff remain cautious, aiming to avoid a rushed return that could lead to setbacks. Saka is likely to miss Arsenal's upcoming Premier League game at Liverpool on August 31. If his rehabilitation progresses well, a return in mid-September is estimated. Saka's importance to Arsenal's attack makes his recovery a priority for the club.

When will Martin Odegaard return?

Captain Martin Odegaard also left the pitch due to a shoulder injury incurred from an awkward fall during the same game. While initial fears hinted at a lengthy absence, scans have given some relief that the injury isn't long-term.

Odegaard is currently under close evaluation with further tests planned. Like Saka, he is expected to miss the next match but should be back soon, provided his recovery follows the desired path. Arsenal will rely on their squad depth in the meantime as they aim to maintain momentum. As per Charles Watts, the Arsenal captain is likely to return ahead of Saka, but it is unclear whether the Norwegian will be fit for the Liverpool trip on August 31.

Arsenal have won their first two matches in the Premier League, as they beat Manchester United and Leeds United respectively so far this season.