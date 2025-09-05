Football When Will Lionel Messi Retire? Will He Play FIFA World Cup 2026?- Here's What We Know By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 8:31 [IST]

Lionel Messi's international future continues to be the biggest talking point in world football. After Argentina's 3-0 win over Venezuela in Buenos Aires, the World Cup-winning captain once again addressed questions about whether he would feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Venezuela clash was especially emotional for Messi as it was marked as his likely last home game in Argentina colours. The 38-year-old was visibly moved at the Estadio Monumental, acknowledging the special reception from supporters who may never again see him play a competitive fixture on Argentine soil.

At 38, Messi remains Argentina's talisman, but he admitted that his age will play a decisive role in whether he extends his international career that far. "Same as I said before about the World Cup that I don't think I'll play another...Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But well, we're almost there so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, match by match. That's it taking it day by day, going by how I feel," Messi said after the match.

The forward stressed that his decision will ultimately come down to how he feels both physically and mentally. "Day by day trying to feel good and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup."

Messi outlined a tentative timeline for when he might make his decision. "Match by match, I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So we'll see how I feel. Hopefully I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well and then I'll decide."

For now, Messi has left the door open, neither confirming nor denying his availability for 2026. While fans dream of seeing him lead Argentina once again on the grandest stage, Messi insists his focus remains on the present.