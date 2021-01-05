Where does Frank Lampard stand compared to other Chelsea managers under Roman Abramovich

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Chelsea's most successful period in their history has come under the reign of owner Roman Abramovich. However, success has come from a relentless approach which has seen them, sacking managers, without handing them a fair share of a lifeline.
The current boss Frank Lampard is the 12th different manager to serve under owner Roman Abramovich. However, his position is also under scrutiny after an underwhelming start to the ongoing season. But where does he stand among the former managers after 55 games in charge?
Here we have ranked all of them in order to their point per game record:
1. Avram Grant (32 games, Win rate: 69%)
Grant took charge of the side for only one year however reached the Champions League final and finished second in the league. But he was relieved of his duties following season's end. He completed his period as Chelsea manager without losing a single home game in the Premier League.
2. Jose Mourinho (212 games, Win rate: 66%)
Most successful manager in Chelsea's history. Mourinho spent seven years with the Blues in two spells, winning three Premier League trophies.
3. Antonio Conte (76 games, Win rate: 67%)
Lasted only two seasons however guided the side to a Premier League trophy in his first season.
4. Carlo Ancelotti (76 games, Win rate: 63%)
The Italian manager also remained in charge for only two seasons but handed them one league title.
5. Rafael Benitez (26 games, Win rate: 58%)
Following the dismissal of Roberto Di Matteo, he was appointed as interim first-team manager until the end of the season. He finished third in the league table and guided them to Europa league trophy.
6. Luis Felipe Scolari (23 games, Win rate: 56)
After a run of poor form, the Brazilian was sacked midway of the campaign.
7. Guus Hiddink (34 games, Win rate: 53%)
The Dutch manager served twice as Chelsea manager and in his first spell, guided them to a FA Cup trophy also.
8. Maurizio Sarri (38 games, Win rate: 55%)
The Italian remained just one season in charge before leaving for Juventus next term. He finished in top four in the league and won the Europa League trophy.
9. Roberto Di Matteo (23 games, Win rate: 52%)
He was appointed as an interim boss but guided them to a Champions League trophy. However, he was sacked next season after a poor run of form.
10. Claudio Ranieri (146 games, Win rate: 52%)
He was the first manager under the Abramovic era. His four seasons saw the side improve their points total season on season. But he departed the club after Jose Mourinho's appointment.
11. Andre Villas-Boas (27 games, Win rate: 48%)
The young manager then could not sustain a full season in charge and was sacked midway.
12. Frank Lampard (55 games, Win rate: 49%)
The Current Chelsea boss so far has had the worst points per game record under the Russian owner. Lampard finished fourth in the table last term, however, struggling for consistency this season.