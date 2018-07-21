Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Where will I get my massage? - Roma's Pallotta mocks UEFA ban

Posted By: OPTA
James Pallotta has laughed off the UEFA charge
James Pallotta has laughed off the UEFA charge

Milan, July 21: Roma president James Pallotta has mocked a UEFA suspension that sees him banned from the dressing room for European matches for three months.

UEFA announced Pallotta's suspension on Friday, the American punished over comments he made after his side's Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool.

Pallotta called for VAR to be introduced in the Champions League and complained about "embarrassing" refereeing decisions as Roma exited 7-6 on aggregate despite a 4-2 win at home in the second leg.

Roma's president said he was "dying of laughter" after UEFA charged him and Pallotta did not appear to be taking his ban - which also prevents him from entering the tunnel - seriously either.

"If I'm not allowed in the locker room, not sure where I get my pre-match massage?" Pallotta said in a quote reported on Roma's Twitter account.

Roma's pre-season campaign continued on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Serie B side Avellino in Frosinone.

Patrick Schick headed Eusebio Di Francesco's side in front, but Fabrizio Paghera struck back in added time.

Roma finished third in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Champions League as a result.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KPL auction 2018: Focus on Robin Uthappa
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue